Joseph Muscat: I’m ready to fight anyone seeking revenge

Joseph Muscat said he is “ready to fight” anyone seeking revenge as charges are expected to be filed against him in connection to the privatisation of three public hospitals.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the former prime minister said it was an abomination that people will be charged in court in relation to the privatisation without giving their side of the story.

“Anyone who has been tainted by this injustice, or washed their hands of this injustice, will be judged harshly by the public immediately, by long-term justice, and by history forever.”

His reaction comes after MaltaToday reported that criminal charges have been filed in court against Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

It is understood that at least 19 defendants are to be arraigned by summons and not under arrest.

This contrasts with similar cases of money laundering and corruption, such as those involving Keith Schembri and Adrian Hillman in the Progress Press case, when the accused where arraigned under arrest.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella, who was investigating the sale of three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare, concluded her report and passed it on to the Attorney General last week.

The inquiry was initiated in 2019 on Repubblika’s initiative.

Joseph Muscat had tried to remove the magistrate from the inquiry, insisting she had a conflict because her relatives were publicly critical of him. He also complained of constant leaks from the inquiry and decried the magistrate’s refusal to let him testify before her.

In January 2022, as part of the inquiry, police officers searched Muscat’s Burmarrad home and ceased several electronic devices.

Muscat told reporters on Tuesday that he had no doubt he will be charged as he adopted a defiant tone. He insisted he did nothing wrong and would fight the charges tooth and nail.