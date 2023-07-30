Corradino architect claims ‘contributory negligence’ led to Jean Paul Sofia’s death

After the Corradino construction site collapse that killed Jean Paul Sofia, the architect responsible for the site is claiming “contributory negligence” by the victim.

Adriana Zammit, who is facing criminal proceedings over Sofia’s involuntary homicide, has denied claims that she contributed to his death, instead insisting that Sofia should not have been at the site in the first place.

Zammit made the claim in a civil case filed by the Sofia’s parents seeking damages.

The architect is one of five people being charged with the involuntary homicide of the 20-year-old victim. The other people charged are developers Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri, along with contractors Milomir Jovicevic and Dijana Jovicevic.

The group also stands accused of causing grievous injuries to five other workers who were present at the site when the building tragically collapsed.

Adriana Zammit rejected all accusations leveled against her in the civil case filed by Sofia’s parents. Through her lawyers, she maintains that the collapse did not occur due to any action or omission on her part, but rather due to the actions and shortcomings of third parties involved in the construction project.

Moreover, Zammit contended that there was contributory negligence on Jean Paul Sofia's part, arguing that he should not have been present at the site during the pouring of the roof concrete.

The architect insists that the parents' allegations are baseless and unfounded in both fact and law.

The incident took place at the Corradino industrial estate construction site, where a timber factory was under development. Following a 14-hour search, Jean Paul Sofia was found dead, buried under the rubble.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident revealed a series of shortcomings that led to the building's collapse. The report from the inquiry pointed to structural design flaws and poor workmanship as significant contributing factors. The court-appointed expert, Alex Torpiano, highlighted the absence of adequate metal ties in various parts of the building, contrary to standard construction practices. Additionally, the architect's designs lacked instructions concerning the necessary steel reinforcement.

One significant aspect brought to light during the investigation was the architect's limited presence at the construction site. Workers claimed that they had never seen Zammit on-site and that she seemingly relied on photographs sent via WhatsApp to monitor the progress of the project.

The inquiry also raised questions about Jean Paul Sofia's role in the project, as he was allegedly employed by Matthew Schembri's company, WhiteFrost Ltd, which had no official ties to the construction site.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, who led the inquiry, noted that Zammit had transferred a considerable amount of money and properties in the weeks following the tragic incident. While this raised some concerns, the magistrate clarified that it did not, in itself, constitute a crime.

As a consequence of the ongoing proceedings, Adriana Zammit, an employee of Infrastructure Malta, has been suspended on half pay.