Three arrests, six impounded vehicles, and 98 fines in Buġibba roadside inspections

A total of 279 vehicles in Buġibba, underwent inspections during an operation on Friday, unearthing a plethora of non-compliance instances with established traffic rules.

In a concerted bid to elevate road safety and uphold traffic regulations, Transport Malta and the Malta Police Force recently joined forces to conduct an extensive roadside inspection operation.

This proactive measure yielded 94 contraventions being issued, alongside significant law enforcement actions, including three arrests carried out by the police.

The violations unearthed during the inspection spanned a wide spectrum of infractions. Among the violations were instances of vehicles lacking valid insurance coverage, seven vehicles without essential fire extinguishers, and 23 cases of licenses either not affixed properly or not renewed within the mandated timeframe.

Authorities flagged ten vehicles for having obscured or non-visible Vehicle Registration Numbers (VRN), and another twelve vehicles were found to have tinted windows that contravened existing regulations.

Faulty lights, a critical safety hazard, were identified in eighteen vehicles, adding urgency to the need for such comprehensive inspections.

The inspection also revealed instances of individuals driving without a valid driver's license, while four drivers were found to be inappropriately dressed, disregarding established safety standards.

The operation identified five poorly maintained vehicles, instances of overloaded vehicles, one vehicle without a valid tag, and cases of unauthorised vehicle usage.

A vehicle with an ineffective silencer and one involved in an illegal U-turn rounded out the list of contraventions.

In response to the outcome of the exhaustive roadside inspection, five vehicles and one truck were impounded due to grave violations that posed substantial threats to road safety.