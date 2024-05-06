Ecohive Academy invites all to play and learn about waste management

The Ecohive Academy, has officially opened its doors within the Marsaskala Family Park, offering an opportunity for the public to delve into Malta's waste management systems and sustainable practices.

Developed by WasteServ, the Ecohive Academy marks a significant step forward in promoting environmental awareness and fostering sustainable living through interactive games.

Environment minister Miriam Dalli commended the completion of the visionary project, emphasising its alignment with the government's commitment to shaping the future of waste management. "By encouraging the public to recognise waste as a valuable resource, we are paving the way for a more environmentally conscious society while contributing to the transition to a circular economy," Dalli said.

She expressed optimism that the Ecohive Academy would bridge the gap between public perception and the reality of waste management.

The Ecohive Academy provides an immersive learning experience for visitors of all ages, using augmented reality, interactive displays, and digital games to convey the importance of sustainability and waste management. This approach aims to make education about sustainability accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Richard Bilocca, CEO of WasteServ, underscored the significance of investing in future generations, as he appealed to schools and other youth groups to make their bookings for educational outings.

The Ecohive Academy offers insights into various aspects of waste management encompassed by the Ecohive project. Equipped with tablets, visitors can explore these zones using QR codes, unlocking interactive games and accessing valuable information on the importance of effective waste management in building a circular economy.

The Ecohive Academy welcomes visitors from Tuesday to Sunday, between 9:00am and 4:00pm, with admission being free of charge.