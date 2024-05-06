New Mater Dei CEO appointed

Mater Dei Hospital has a new CEO, after Celia Falzon resigned from her post last week.

On Monday, government announced that Keith Attard has been appointed CEO of Mater Dei Hospital.

Attard is said to have over 20 years of experience in engineering and has also managed numerous projects.

"Attard is also competent in biomedical equipment, as well as operations management," government noted. Attard has recently served as Head of Medical Engineering in Gozo's General Hospital.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela has thanked Celia Falzon for her work at the helm of Mater Dei, as she had been appointed head of the hospital just before the first cases of Covid-19 were being discovered locally.

Abela expressed his best wishes to the new CEO.