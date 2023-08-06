Police detain 11 persons found to be residing illegally in Malta

Police have detained 11 persons that were found to be residing in Malta without the necessary permits.

In a statement, police confirmed that on Sunday, police and officials from the Detention Services Agency carried out the inspections in Marsa which lead to their arrest.

In recent days 19 other persons were also detained for the same reasons.

They will now be taken to the detention centre and the process for repatriation to the country they can legally reside in has been initiated.

Police said that similar inspections will proceed in the days and weeks to come.