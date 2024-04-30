Repubblika condemns PN MP's racist comment on Indians
In a Facebook comment, PN MP Justin Schembri stated that that Malta is full of, 'filth, shabbiness and Indians'
NGO Repubblika has condemned PN MP Justin Schembri’s comment where he stated that that Malta is full of, “filth, shabbiness and Indians.”
Schembri said this in a comment under a ONE News article. On Tuesday, Repubblika said that these statements serve to dehumanise individuals as it categorises them in a list of objects, “without soul.”
“No human being should be considered ‘filth’,” the NGO said. Repubblika further noted that if these comments came from a private individual, they would be considered hateful and racially prejudiced.
The fact that the comments were made by an MP and an aspiring education minister means that the statement was an explicit discriminatory and racist threat.
The NGO added that Schembri had a chance to “fix some of the damage he did,” but instead he stuck to his guns.
“It’s not justified,” Repubblika said. “Racism and all those who use it do not belong in democratic politics,” the NGO concluded.
Schembri's rhetoric was also blasted by parliamentary secretary for equality Rebecca Buttigieg, who on Monday said that the PN does not see foreign workers as human beings.
"Shame on whoever publishes these types of messages," Buttigieg said.
Schembri is no stranger to controversy surrounding his use of social media. In 2019, when he was a minority leader on the Birkirkara Local Council, he sympathised with Italy’s far-right Northern League leader, Matteo Salvini. The post was since deleted.
In 2023, Schembri expressed his reservations to government's recently announced bill that would allow individuals as young as 16 years old to become mayors or deputy mayors.
The bill was ultimately agreed upon by the PN, and once again, Schembri deleted his comments.
At the time of writing, Schembri’s latest comment had not been deleted.