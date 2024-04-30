Casa calls out PM over ‘political terrorism’ remarks intended to disrupt judiciary
Casa said attacks on the independence of the judiciary have been increasing over the past months through statements and actions intended to disrupt their work, in particular by Robert Abela
Nationalist MEP David Casa has called out insinuations made by Prime Minister Robert Abela directly on the judiciary over an impending magisterial inquiry that could criminally implicate his predecessor Joseph Muscat
Without mentioning Muscat by name, Abela made an inference on justice not to serve “political terrorism” amid growing speculation that the Attorney General was now in possession of the finalised Vitals hospitals privatisation magisterial inquiry.
Abela said that if it was true that the inquiring magistrate had concluded her inquiry into the hospitals concession on the day that candidates could declare their interest to contest next June’s elections, then he was “obliged” to speak in the manner that he did.
“Malta’s institutions have been intentionally subverted, hijacked and sabotaged so as to ensure impunity for those who abused their power to enrich themselves,” said Nationalist MEP David Casa.
“It is the judiciary that is the last bastion of democracy, protecting the people of Malta and Gozo and filling the void left by other authorities. Any action or pressure intended to derail their work must necessarily be met with harsh repercussions.”
“Justice has been significantly delayed in Malta. We have witnessed a class of individuals caught red handed defrauding the Maltese people, who have appeared to be above the law. The efforts of the judiciary to hold criminals to account and ensure that we are all equal under the law must not be subverted,” Casa appealed to the European Commission.
