Man grievously injured in Qawra fight

One man was left grievously injured after a fight in Qawra on Sunday evening.

Two men of foreign nationality, aged 24 and 25, were involved in the fight.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Annetto Caruana, with one of the men allegedly hit by a bottle.

A photo of the injured man lying on the ground in a pool of blood made the rounds on social media on Sunday evening.

The man hit by the bottle suffered from grievous injuries, while the other man is in hospital with light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.