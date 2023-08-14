Police still searching for wanted man, appeal for information

Police are still searching for Juan Carlos Giulio Abela, as the public is being urged once again to help in tracing his whereabouts as he is wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 19/2023 when reporting any information related to Abela's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.