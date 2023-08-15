menu

No one injured as passenger van catches fire on Mellieħa bypass

Mellieħa bypass north-bound lane temporarily closed to traffic

karl_azzopardi
15 August 2023, 12:29pm
by Karl Azzopardi
No one was injured after a passenger van caught fire on the north-bound lane of the Mellieħa bypass on Tuesday.

The accident happened at around 10:30am Triq Louis Wettinger.

Civil Protection Department officials were called to the site of the fire, and the flames doused.

The road has been partly closed due to the fire-fighting operation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

