No one injured as passenger van catches fire on Mellieħa bypass
Mellieħa bypass north-bound lane temporarily closed to traffic
No one was injured after a passenger van caught fire on the north-bound lane of the Mellieħa bypass on Tuesday.
The accident happened at around 10:30am Triq Louis Wettinger.
Civil Protection Department officials were called to the site of the fire, and the flames doused.
The road has been partly closed due to the fire-fighting operation.
Police investigations are ongoing.