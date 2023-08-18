Fgura hit-and-run rider is an unlicensed driver, court hears

The hit-and-run motorist, caught in Fgura by an off-duty police officer is an unlicensed driver, court heard on Friday.

Nicky Gauci, 20, from Isla, pleaded guilty to all charges, including injuring the woman, fleeing the site, driving without a license and insurance cover as well as driving in a careless manner.

On Thursday afternoon, Gauci was driving a Suzuki motorcycle when he hit a 45-year-old woman from Żurrieq.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, who defended the accused in court, said Gauci registered an admission but requested a pre-sentencing report to assist the magistrate in meting out punishment.

The prosecution did not object.

Defence counsel also requested bail, arguing that the accused had an untainted record, had cooperated and registered an admission at the earliest possible stage.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, upheld both requests.

Bail was granted against a €500 deposit and a personal guarantee of €4000.

Inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Antonello Magri prosecuted.