Man accused of raping former partner in his Sliema residence, refused release from custody

A man, 41, from Sliema was remanded in custody after being accused of raping his former partner.

The accused, a Japanese working in Malta as a consultant, his former grilfriend and a friend, returned to the man’s Sliema residence on Friday.

Court heard on Saturday how the woman felt tired, the three slept in the residence and after their friend left, the man wanted to have sexual relationship with his former partner, who refused his advances.

The man then allegedly raped her.

However, the accused denied the allegation, saying that his former partner used to go his residence to have sexual intercourse.

Magistrate Monica Vella denied a request for his release from custody and ordered the prosecution to bring the woman to testify in the first court hearing.