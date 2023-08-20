menu

Buġibba police raid in accommodation establishment leads to repatriation of 17 migrants

17 migrants will be repatriated to their homes in Syria, Pakistan, Egypt and Ghana, police say on Sunday after Buġibba raid

marianna_calleja
20 August 2023, 4:34pm
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

17 migrants will be returning to their homes, following a police raid on a Buġibba accommodation establishment on Sunday.

They will be sent to Syria, Pakistan, Egypt and Ghana.

Assisted by the Detention Services, the police had more than 50 people inspected.

Other migrants and foreign workers have been recently arrested during raids and inspections in various localities. 

The police said it had 37 people in detention centres whose return process had been embarked upon and would be concluded in the coming days.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.