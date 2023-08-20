Buġibba police raid in accommodation establishment leads to repatriation of 17 migrants

17 migrants will be returning to their homes, following a police raid on a Buġibba accommodation establishment on Sunday.

They will be sent to Syria, Pakistan, Egypt and Ghana.

Assisted by the Detention Services, the police had more than 50 people inspected.

Other migrants and foreign workers have been recently arrested during raids and inspections in various localities.

The police said it had 37 people in detention centres whose return process had been embarked upon and would be concluded in the coming days.