Woman seriously injured in Msida traffic accident

A woman was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Msida on Monday afternoon.

Authorities were alerted to a traffic collision on Dun Karm Street, Imsida at around 2pm.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene, conducting initial investigations that revealed a collision involving three vehicles.

The accident occurred between a German woman, 40, driving a Toyota Vitz, a 32-year-old male resident of Qormi driving a Peugeot 3008, and a 63-year-old woman from Santa Luċija driving another Toyota Vitz.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the site to attend to the 63-year-old woman, and an ambulance transported her to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified with serious injuries. The other two drivers escaped serious harm and did not require medical treatment.

Dr. Yana Micallef Stafrace, the magistrate presiding over the case, has been informed and has initiated an inquiry.

The police investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.