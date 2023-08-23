'I woke up in a pool of my own blood': Taxi driver assaulted in Ċirkewwa recounts ordeal

A 64-year-old taxi driver residing in Għargħur suffered injuries following a dispute at Ċirkewwa on the evening of Tuesday.

“I awoke in a pool of my own blood,’ the taxi driver told newspaper ILLUM on Wednesday.

The man was engaged in a conversation with tourists who had approached him with inquiries, he explained, when an individual driving a Y-plate vehicle joined the conversation.

The taxi driver questioned the other driver about his intentions, highlighting that the tourists were already engaged in a discussion with him.

“He started yelling at me and offending me, and that’s when I tried taking a picture of his number plate,” the taxi driver added.

Onlookers told MaltaToday that in response, the Y-plate driver unexpectedly struck the taxi driver on his nose and swiftly departed from the scene.

The driver spent a few moments unconscious in a pool of his own blood.

The assault left the taxi driver with injuries that necessitated medical attention, leading to his hospitalisation.

A police spokesperson confirmed the occurrence of the incident on Wednesday, saying they are actively investigating the matter, and working to identify the suspected attacker.