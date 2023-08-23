menu

'I woke up in a pool of my own blood': Taxi driver assaulted in Ċirkewwa recounts ordeal

64-year-old taxi driver from Għargħur injured during a dispute at Ċirkewwa involving another taxi driver

marianna_calleja
23 August 2023, 11:37am
by Marianna Calleja
1 min read
As a result of the assault, the taxi driver sustained injuries requiring medical attention, ultimately leading to his hospitalisation.
A 64-year-old taxi driver residing in Għargħur suffered injuries following a dispute at Ċirkewwa on the evening of Tuesday. 

“I awoke in a pool of my own blood,’ the taxi driver told newspaper ILLUM on Wednesday.

The man was engaged in a conversation with tourists who had approached him with inquiries, he explained, when an individual driving a Y-plate vehicle joined the conversation.

The taxi driver questioned the other driver about his intentions, highlighting that the tourists were already engaged in a discussion with him. 

“He started yelling at me and offending me, and that’s when I tried taking a picture of his number plate,” the taxi driver added.

Onlookers told MaltaToday that in response, the Y-plate driver unexpectedly struck the taxi driver on his nose and swiftly departed from the scene.

The driver spent a few moments unconscious in a pool of his own blood.

The assault left the taxi driver with injuries that necessitated medical attention, leading to his hospitalisation.

A police spokesperson confirmed the occurrence of the incident on Wednesday, saying they are actively investigating the matter, and working to identify the suspected attacker.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
