Police search for masked man after robbing Pietà shop

Police are searching for a man behind a robbery in Pietà who stole a number of items and cash on Monday morning.

The robbery happened at 10:15am in Triq San Luqa, Pietà. Police investigations show that the masked man entered the shop and ordered the cashier to hand over cash.

The suspect then fled the scene, after having stolen a number of other objects, while no one was injured during the incident.

Duty magistrate, Claire Stafrace Zammit was informed of the robbery and has initiated an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.