Police search for masked man after robbing Pietà shop

The robbery occurred at around 10:15am on Monday, and no one was injured during the incident

matthew_farrugia
4 September 2023, 2:06pm
by Matthew Farrugia

Police are searching for a man behind a robbery in Pietà who stole a number of items and cash on Monday morning. 

The robbery happened at 10:15am in Triq San Luqa, Pietà. Police investigations show that the masked man entered the shop and ordered the cashier to hand over cash. 

The suspect then fled the scene, after having stolen a number of other objects, while no one was injured during the incident.

Duty magistrate, Claire Stafrace Zammit was informed of the robbery and has initiated an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
