Elderly man drowns in swimming pool

An elderly man, 70, died on Monday night after drowning in a swimming pool of a private residence

marianna_calleja
5 September 2023, 3:51pm
by Marianna Calleja
An elderly man died on Monday night after drowning in a pool in a private residence. (Photo: Pexels)
Police said the accident unfolded at approximately 7pm in Triq il-Kbira, iż-Żurrieq.

Assisted by a medical team, police went on site, where the lifeless body of the 70-year-old was found.

Duty manager Claire Stafrace Zammit has initiated an inquiry, police investigations are ongoing.

