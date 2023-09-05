Elderly man drowns in swimming pool

An elderly man died on Monday night after drowning in a pool in a private residence.

Police said the accident unfolded at approximately 7pm in Triq il-Kbira, iż-Żurrieq.

Assisted by a medical team, police went on site, where the lifeless body of the 70-year-old was found.

Duty manager Claire Stafrace Zammit has initiated an inquiry, police investigations are ongoing.