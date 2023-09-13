Nine people arrested in two separate drug operations

Nine people were arrested on Tuesday, in two separate operations, in St Paul’s Bay, Gżira, Qormi and Ħamrun.

Police arrested six people, two Maltese nationals and four Italians, after the discovery of 15kgs cocaine hidden in a St Paul’s Bay Garage.

Intensive investigations led the police to a private residence in Gżira.

Police have estimated that the drugs have a street value of €2 million.

In a separate operation at Ħamrun and Qormi, another three Maltese nationals were arrested.

Police found in their possession, an undisclosed amount of cocaine and heroin.

All people arrested are being kept at the police lock-up Floriana for further questioning.

Magistrate Nadie Lia is leading the inquiry.