Seven in custody after night of migration inspections by police in Sliema

After a night of inspections in Sliema on Friday, police held seven people in custody in relation to irregular migration and expired residency permits, and others for driving Y-plate vehicles without a permit.

Police said that two vehicles were also towed.

In a statement on Saturday police explained that this was part of a series of inspections conducted by them, Transport Malta, Jobs Plus, and the Detention Services, aimed at “keeping roads safer”.

It stated that 105 vehicles were stopped, and the majority were compliant with the law.

During the searches, the Y-plates, permits, and the verification of immigration documents were checked.

Police added that some drivers were found without a driving licence, some without the licence attached to the vehicle, and others were using their mobile phones.

“The Police Corps reiterates that the enforcement authorities are joining forces continuously in order to make Malta and Gozo’s roads safer. We appeal for the observance of the law, as if everyone safeguards each other, undesirable consequences could be avoided.”