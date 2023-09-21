menu

Elderly woman dies after swimming at St Thomas Bay

A 71-year-old woman died on Thursday afternoon at Mater Dei Hospital after swimming at St Thomas Bay

marianna_calleja
21 September 2023, 5:54pm
by Marianna Calleja

A woman died on Thursday afternoon after finding herself in difficulty while swimming.

The 71-year-old woman from Żejtun, was at St Thomas Bay at around 13:00 when the incident happened.

The police said the woman was assisted by rescuers of the Red Cross and a medical crew. She was 

The woman, a resident of Żejtun, was assisted by rescuers of the Red Cross and an ambulance crew. 

She was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital but died soon after.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.