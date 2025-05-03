Government says drone-struck aid vessel is refusing assistance

The Maltese government has stated that it immediately assisted the humanitarian aid vessel Conscience after it was struck by drones, adding that those on board the boat are refusing assistance.

According to a statement on Saturday afternoon, Malta responded immediately with fire-fighting support after the emergency call was received. The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) deployed a patrol boat to assist both the vessel and those on board.

Authorities said that once it was confirmed that all crew and passengers were safe, they were offered the option to move to a tugboat for transport to shore. However, according to the government, this offer was declined.

“Moreover, today the crew and people on board were again offered rescue, which was refused,” government said.

On Friday humanitarian organisation Freedom Flotilla Coalition said that one of its vessels was struck twice by drones, causing damage to its hull. A claim made by the organisation that the Maltese authorities did not respond to the ship's distress call has been disputed by the Maltese government.

The organisation accused Israel of being behind the attack.

On Saturday, the Maltese government said that assistance and essential supplies have been provided to those on the vessel. In addition, Malta offered to send a marine surveyor to assess reported damage to the ship’s hull and to help with repairs needed for it to proceed to its destination. The captain of the Conscience, according to the authorities, declined this offer.