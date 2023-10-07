Seven, including four children and baby, taken to hospital after Żabbar crash

Seven people, including four children and a four-month-old baby, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Friday evening after a crash in Żabbar.

On Saturday at around 5pm, Police were informed of an accident at Triq tal-Labour in Żabbar.

From preliminary investigations, it results that a Toyota Ist driven by an 18-year-old Attard resident and a Volvo XC60, driven by a 54-year-old man from Mosta crashed into each other.

A 20-year-old woman from Bormla and a four-month-old baby were passengers in the Toyota.

As a result of the impact, a Renault Captur and a VW Polo that were parked were also hit. In the Polo were a 54-year-old man from Żabbar, two four-year-olds (boy and girl), and two boys aged nine and 11.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance.

The man and the children who were in the Polo car, the baby, and the 18-year-old driver were taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The four-year-old boy was certified as suffering from grievous injuries while the rest only suffered minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.