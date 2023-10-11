Young girl seriously injured after falling through glass door
A 9-year-old Spanish girl was seriously injured in Gozo on Tuesday evening after falling through a glass door
A 9-year-old Spanish girl was seriously injured on Tuesday evening after falling through a glass door.
The accident happened around 6:30pm, in Triq Ġużeppi Bajada, Xagħra, Gozo.
A medical team assisted the girl on-site but was later transferred to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.
Magistrate Brigitte Sultana initiated an inquiry. Police investigations are underway.