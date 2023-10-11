Young girl seriously injured after falling through glass door

A 9-year-old Spanish girl was seriously injured on Tuesday evening after falling through a glass door.

The accident happened around 6:30pm, in Triq Ġużeppi Bajada, Xagħra, Gozo.

A medical team assisted the girl on-site but was later transferred to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana initiated an inquiry. Police investigations are underway.