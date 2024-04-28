Two people rescued by helicopter in Wied iż-Żurrieq
They were rescued by AFM after finding themselves in difficulty at sea
Two people were rescued from the sea by helicopter by the Armed Forces of Malta on Sunday morning.
Early in the morning, AFM received a 112 call regarding two people having difficulty at sea at Wied iż-Żurrieq, a government statement said.
After dispatching a helicopter, both people were rescued and handed over to medical staff for further assistance.
The AFM also urged the public to follow weather warnings and to ensure their safety.