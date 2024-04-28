menu

Two people rescued by helicopter in Wied iż-Żurrieq

They were rescued by AFM after finding themselves in difficulty at sea

daniel_tihn
28 April 2024, 4:01pm
by Daniel Tihn
Photo: DOI
Photo: DOI

Two people were rescued from the sea by helicopter by the Armed Forces of Malta on Sunday morning.

Early in the morning, AFM received a 112 call regarding two people having difficulty at sea at Wied iż-Żurrieq, a government statement said.

After dispatching a helicopter, both people were rescued and handed over to medical staff for further assistance.

The AFM also urged the public to follow weather warnings and to ensure their safety.

