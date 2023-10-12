Nighttime police inspections result in the towing of ten cars

Around 90 vehicles were stopped for inspections on Wednesday night, and contraventions were issued, police said on Thursday.

The inspections were carried out at the Marsa/Ħamrun Bypass by the police together with Transport Malta, Jobs Plus and the Detention Services.

Police said most drivers were following traffic regulations however several were without number plates or had invalid licences.

Other motorists had damages which rendered them a danger to drive, with seven being towed away.

Three cars were confiscated because the driver did not have a Maltese registration, while another three drivers were arrested as they were found to be living in Malta irregularly.

Another driver was arrested after trying to avoid the inspections.

He was found not to have a driving licence and insurance policy, while his car licence was unpaid.