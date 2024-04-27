ADPD calls for ministerial resignations over construction industry fatalities

The ADPD – The Green Party has called for the resignation of ministers Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Silvio Schembri and Miriam Dalli, following a failure to reign in the construction industry.

In a press conference on Saturday, ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci criticised the government's delayed response to safety concerns in the construction sector, particularly in light of another fatality just one week ago. Gauci condemned the resignation of Jesmond Muscat, CEO of the Building and Construction Authority, as a reactive measure rather than a proactive solution to systemic issues.

Gauci emphasised the need for accountability at the ministerial level, calling for the resignation of Ministers Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Silvio Schembri, and Miriam Dalli. She criticised the lack of political maturity and urged government officials to take responsibility for their actions.

Janet Zahra Walker, ADPD candidate for the Pietà local council, emphasised the importance of addressing safety risks posed by derelict buildings, advocating for immediate repairs to prevent harm to residents and passers-by.

Walker also called attention to critical public projects in Pietà, such as the passageway from St Luke’s Hospital to the local primary school, stressing the need for safety measures to prevent accidents. Additionally, she urged the timely completion of the roundabout project opposite St Luke’s Hospital, including the installation of public conveniences.

Zahra Walker highlighted the importance of better accessibility and maintenance of pavements and open spaces, emphasising the need for improved street lighting and cleaner streets. She underscored the urgency of electing a new council in Pietà, where she is contesting.

Mina Jack Tolu, ADPD candidate for the European Parliament, stressed the importance of public inquiries and local council involvement in ensuring building safety. Tolu called for increased funding for local councils to survey buildings and address safety hazards posed by derelict properties.