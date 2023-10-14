menu

Updated | Man wanted by police in relation to pending Court case found

Clayton Fava was wanted by order of the Magistrate in connection with a pending Court case

luke_vella
14 October 2023, 11:50am
by Luke Vella
Clayton Fava (Photo: Police)
Clayton Fava (Photo: Police)

Updated at 1.10pm after wanted man was found

Police have managed to trace Clayton Fava, who was wanted by order of the Magistrate in connection with a pending Court case.

The Malta Police Force had asked for help from the public to trace Clayton Fava earlier in the day.

Police are still looking for Riccardo Ortega Espana, Osabuohien Monday, Ramzi Abdulhafid Ib Abukem, Mahmud Abd Al Salam El Adaw, Islam Gomaa Mohamed, Faisal Meftah ElmghairbiIbrahim Hassan Bare, Tristian Farrugia Tedesco, and another identified individual.

More information on these individuals is found on the Malta Police Force website.

Anyone with any information is kindly asked to contact the Police by sending a message via the Facebook page or calling the general headquarters, even anonymously, on 21 224001/119 or at the nearest Police Station and quote number 23/2023.

