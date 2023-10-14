Worker, 31, critically injured after a fall at Qawra hotel
The worker fell from a one-storey height at around 9am at Dawret il-Qawra on Saturday
A 31-year-old worker from Żebbuġ, Malta was critically injured after falling from a one-storey height while working in a hotel in St Paul’s Bay.
Police said in a statement that the incident occurred at around 9am at Dawret il-Qawra on Saturday.
The victim was assisted by a medical team and and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.
Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry and investigations by the Police and the Occupational Health & Safety Authority are ongoing.