Worker, 31, critically injured after a fall at Qawra hotel

A 31-year-old worker from Żebbuġ, Malta was critically injured after falling from a one-storey height while working in a hotel in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said in a statement that the incident occurred at around 9am at Dawret il-Qawra on Saturday.

The victim was assisted by a medical team and and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry and investigations by the Police and the Occupational Health & Safety Authority are ongoing.