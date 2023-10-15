Updated | Victims murdered on farm in Marsa identified

A couple were murdered in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa on Sunday morning.

The police said the homicide happened at around 9:30am.

The victims are believed to be a 73-year-old man, and his 56-year-old partner.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said the couple, both Maltese, were found murdered in a farm.

A man was also arrested within minutes of the incident as he was seen leaving the site. The police found in his possession a knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

According to local media, the victims were Joe Bartolo, known better as l-Babbakku, and his partner Carmen.

The same media is reporting that the property was being rented to a number of immigrants, and the police are not excluding that the suspected aggressor was one of the migrants being hosted there.

The suspect together with two people, who assisted police, were treated for injuries at Mater Dei hospital.

An inquiry is being held.