Two Ukrainian government protection colonels arrested over plan to kill Zelensky

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claims to have thwarted a plan to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian officials.

Two Ukrainian government protection unit colonels have been detained. The SBU alleges their involvement in a network of agents linked to the Russian state security service (FSB).

They purportedly sought willing persons among Zelensky's bodyguards for his abduction and assassination, with additional targets including military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov and SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk.

The group intended to execute the plan before Orthodox Easter, utilising a "mole" to gather intelligence on Budanov's whereabouts for a rocket and drone attack.

One detained officer had reportedly purchased drones and anti-personnel mines. SBU head Vasyl Malyuk warned against underestimating Russia’s strength and experience.

The SBU identified three FSB operatives overseeing the operation, with one recruiting "moles" prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Another FSB agent is said to have held clandestine meetings in neighbouring European countries before the invasion, including with one of the arrested Ukrainian colonels.