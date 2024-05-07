Home Affairs Minister meets with Eastern Libya military leader Khalifa Haftar

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri met with Libyan Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday for talks in Benghazi on security challenges in the Mediterranean.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the home affairs ministry said the two sides agreed on further cooperation between Malta and East Libya, primarily on training, education, and combatting human trafficking and criminal activity.

“Collaboration between Libya and neighbouring countries like Malta can benefit the citizens of Malta and Libya, and their interests in the two countries,” Camilleri said.

Last year, a Maltese diplomatic delegation met with Haftar – a diplomatic first at the time. The minister was not part of this delegation back then.

Camilleri was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Christopher Cutajar, the Secretary to the Cabinet Ryan Spagnol, AFM Commander Clinton O’Neill, Director-General of the Civil Protection Department Peter Paul Coleiro, and Immigration Ambassador Malcolm Cutajar, among others.

READ ALSO: Malta provided migrant boat location to Libyan militia with human trafficking ties