Woman withdraws complaint against Lilu King after apology for slapping her

A woman who had reported being slapped by boxer and alleged money launderer Mohamed Elmushraty, has withdrawn her complaint after receiving an apology in court today.

The case against 32-year-old Elmushraty, who is currently being held in preventive custody on charges of money laundering, tax evasion and participation in organised crime, came to an end before magistrate Ian Farrugia during a St. Julians district sitting on Thursday.

The charges of attacking and slightly injuring the woman revolved around an assault following an argument over a seat at a champagne lounge in Portomaso, which had taken place in October 2022.

The woman had told the police that when she had returned to her seat after visiting the bathroom at the establishment in question, to discover that Elmushraty had taken her place. An argument then ensued.

Elmushraty, who has been charged in connection with a number of violent crimes over the years, is understood to have taken offence to being teased about one of those criminal proceedings and had retaliated by slapping the woman and punching another man in the face.

When the case was called on Thursday morning, the court was told that the parte civile and the defence had come to an agreement.

Lawyer Franco Debono, for Elmushraty informed the court that his client was apologising and was binding himself not to molest her in the future.

The woman withdrew her complaint as a result. The case was therefore dismissed.

No charges appear to have been pressed in connection with the assault on the man.