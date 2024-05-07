Election Playbook: This is no longer Netflix, this is an HBO drama

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Two's company, three's a money laundering racket?: It reads like an HBO political drama. Things have heated up with the news that Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi will be charged in court in connection to the sale of three public hopsitals to Vitals Global Healthcare. This is an unprecedented move that could be a watershed moment, both for the election campaign and for Malta. It’s the first time a former prime minister will be charged with crimes of this level. Move over Donald Trump, there's another cult-of-personality former-head-of-state facing criminal charges.

Money trees: Joseph Muscat aside, Labour seem to be off to a good financial start to the election campaign after raising half a million euro in a telethon. Thought the Vitals saga would put a dampener on the fundraiser? Doesn’t seem like it – it was the highest amount raised in a Labour Party fundraiser since the 2022 general election. If my research is correct, the last time the Labour Party raised over half a million euro was in December 2021.

Abortion stance: Pro-choice NGO Doctors for Choice sent out emails to all MEP candidates asking them to describe their position on abortion decriminalisation, as well as sex-ed and contraception. So far, we have James Ryder who is in “full support” of abortion decriminalisation, and would vote in favour of its legalisation. ADPD said it is in favour of decriminalization, and if voted into the European Parliament, would present its position as presented in the 2022 manifesto. Arnold Cassola said he believes life begins at contraception, but if the mother’s life and health are in danger, priority should be given to protecting the mother. “Sending people to jail in case of an abortion is certainly not acceptable,” he said.

Banner bandits: Arnold Cassola and Peter Agius have complained of having their banners removed and stolen. In a statement on Sunday, Cassola said two banners in Mġarr (Gozo) and Xewkija were stolen, and a report was filed with the police in Rabat. A day later, Peter Agius said four out of five of his banners were removed in Gozo, and in Malta two banners were removed in Marsaskala and Xewkija.

Candidate-watch: Alex Agius Saliba and Claudette Abela Baldacchino addressed a press conference at Labour HQ. Abela Baldacchino was also interviewed by Manuel Cuschieri on Smash. Steve Ellul, Daniel Attard, David Agius and Norma Camilleri were interviewed on Xtra. Marija Sara Vella Gafa appeared on F Living.

What’s on today?: Robert Abela will be in Gudja for a community event at 5:30pm, and will move to Msida at 6:30pm to deliver a speech.