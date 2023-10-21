Man injured in generator fuel leak accident in Mellieħa

A man was grievously injured on Saturday morning after being involved in an accident on a farm in Mellieħa.

A police spokesperson informed Maltatoday that the incident was reported at 10:15am on Triq is-Selmun, Mellieħa, opposite the Selmun Tower.

The cause of the accident was a fuel leak from a generator the man, 51-year-old from Żebbuġ Gozo, was using.

The injured man received assistance from a medical team and was subsequently transferred to Mater Dei hospital.