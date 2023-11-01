Two motorcycle drivers sustain grievous injuries in separate traffic accidents

Two motorcycle drivers have sustained serious injuries after they were involved in two separate accidents.

The first accident happened on Tuesday night at around 8:00pm. The driver, a 26-year-old woman who lives in Gżira lost control of her motorcycle in Birkirkara Road, St Julian's. Preliminary studies indicate that she lost control of her motorcycle and fell after hitting the pavement.

She was given medical aid and was taken to hospital, where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

The second accident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 6:00am in the Imrieħel Bypass, Birkirkara.

Police investigations show that a collision occurred between a car driven by a 19-year-old Birkirkara resident and a motorcycle driven by a 33-year-old man who lives in St Paul's Bay.

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both cases are still ongoing.