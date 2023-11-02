menu

Man involved in Marsaskala argument claims he heard gunshots during fight, police investigating

An argument between two people in Marsaskala escalated to a tense situation as police found themselves investigating separate gunshots heard by one of the victims • Police still investigating

marianna_calleja
2 November 2023, 6:12pm
by Marianna Calleja
1 min read
Authorities launch a thorough investigation following a claim by one of the individuals involved in the altercation (Photo: Rachel Macatiag)
Authorities launch a thorough investigation following a claim by one of the individuals involved in the altercation (Photo: Rachel Macatiag)

An argument in Marsaskala escalated to a tense situation on Thursday evening as police found themselves investigating a possible shooting incident. 

A police spokesperson confirmed with MaltaToday that two individuals were embroiled in a dispute, leading neighbours to call for the police.

The police gave no further details on the matter.

However, a source told this newsroom that authorities have launched a thorough investigation following a claim by one of the individuals involved in the altercation. 

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, stated that they heard what they believed to be a gunshot originating from one of the nearby residences.

Police swiftly engaged in preliminary investigations, which have led them to a dead end.

While the victim was adamant about hearing a gunshot, law enforcement officers did not find any conclusive evidence to support the claim of a shooting incident. 

Nonetheless, the authorities are taking cautious measures to ensure the safety of the community.

Updates on the situation will be provided as more information becomes available.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.