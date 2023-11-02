Man involved in Marsaskala argument claims he heard gunshots during fight, police investigating

An argument in Marsaskala escalated to a tense situation on Thursday evening as police found themselves investigating a possible shooting incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed with MaltaToday that two individuals were embroiled in a dispute, leading neighbours to call for the police.

The police gave no further details on the matter.

However, a source told this newsroom that authorities have launched a thorough investigation following a claim by one of the individuals involved in the altercation.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, stated that they heard what they believed to be a gunshot originating from one of the nearby residences.

Police swiftly engaged in preliminary investigations, which have led them to a dead end.

While the victim was adamant about hearing a gunshot, law enforcement officers did not find any conclusive evidence to support the claim of a shooting incident.

Nonetheless, the authorities are taking cautious measures to ensure the safety of the community.

Updates on the situation will be provided as more information becomes available.