Man involved in Marsaskala argument claims he heard gunshots during fight, police investigating
An argument between two people in Marsaskala escalated to a tense situation as police found themselves investigating separate gunshots heard by one of the victims • Police still investigating
An argument in Marsaskala escalated to a tense situation on Thursday evening as police found themselves investigating a possible shooting incident.
A police spokesperson confirmed with MaltaToday that two individuals were embroiled in a dispute, leading neighbours to call for the police.
The police gave no further details on the matter.
However, a source told this newsroom that authorities have launched a thorough investigation following a claim by one of the individuals involved in the altercation.
The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, stated that they heard what they believed to be a gunshot originating from one of the nearby residences.
Police swiftly engaged in preliminary investigations, which have led them to a dead end.
While the victim was adamant about hearing a gunshot, law enforcement officers did not find any conclusive evidence to support the claim of a shooting incident.
Nonetheless, the authorities are taking cautious measures to ensure the safety of the community.
Updates on the situation will be provided as more information becomes available.