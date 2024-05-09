Joseph Rapa is removed from APS board of directors after criminal charges

Joseph Rapa, the former Health Permanent Secretary facing criminal charges, has been removed from the APS board of directors.

“The bank now wishes to inform that it is in receipt of a letter dated 8 May 2024 whereby the Diocese of Gozo, as a Qualifying Shareholder, has decided to temporarily withdraw the re-appointment of Mr Joseph Rapa as director,” a company announcement by the bank reads.

Rapa is among the individuals to be criminally charged in connection to the Vitals inquiry. Charges were issued for various crimes allegedly committed by Rapa, including fraud, misappropriation, and crimes related to his former role, which he was duty-bound to prevent.

He worked closely to former health ministers Konrad Mizzi and Chris Fearne, who will also be charged in court.

Joseph Rapa was appointed Permanent Secretary for the health ministry in 2013, and stayed on until 2022, when he asked to not be reappointed again.