[WATCH] Zelensky and Metsola speeches interrupted by air raid sirens

Speeches by Ukraine's President Zelensky and Robert Metsola, the president of the European Parliament were interrupted by air raid sirens.

Functionaries and journalists were ferried into car and away to a bomb shelter under the parliament house after a scheduled speech on Europe day by the two leaders.

At the open air speech Zelensky thanked Roberta Metsola the President of the European parliament, saying that she was the first leader from the Western World to visit Kyiv, “She has been a beacon of leadership to other European leaders.” Zelensky described Russia as a Nazi regime wanting to take over Ukraine and he said that unless more arms reached Ukraine, they would not be able to stop the Russian.

Metsola on her part said that the European parliament would continue to support Ukraine and push for more military arms for Ukraine. She admitted that there are and there would be attempts by Russia to influence European elections.

During the speech, held under very strict security measures Zelensky bestowed Metsola with an order of merit first class. As he was answering journalists questions an air raid siren rang out. He exclaimed: “This what the Nazis do today on Europe day.”

In a bomb shelter, Metsola then had a meeting with the Speaker of the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk. Later, Metsola and Stefanchuk addressed the media at the entrance to the bomb shelter.

Inside, Metsola and journalists were shown real time visuals of Russian missiles and drones entering Ukranian airspace.