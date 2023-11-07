Man, 18, taken to hospital after fall from scaffolding

An 18-year-old man sustained grievous injuries on Monday afternoon after falling from a scaffolding in Marsaxlokk.

According to police, the incident happened at around 3pm on Triq Ġużeppi Grech. The man, of Syrian nationality, fell from a height of a storey-and-a-half while carrying out works on a residence in the area.

A medical team was called on site to help the man, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police and the OHSA are investigating the case.