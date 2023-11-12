menu

Man suffers serious injuries in Coast Road motorbike accident

Motorcyclist, 26, suffers serious injuries after losing control of bike on Coast Road

12 November 2023, 9:12am

A 26-year-old Gudja man suffered serious injuries in an incident on the Coast Road while driving his BMW motorcycle.

Police said the accident happened at around 4:30pm on Saturday. The motorist is believed to have lost control of the motorbike. He was admitted to hospital suffering from serious injuries. Duty magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading the inquiry.

