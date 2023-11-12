Marsa gaming hall patrons overpower hooded robber

A Birkirkara woman of 30 has been arrested on charges of having committed two shop robberies on Saturday in Marsaskala and Marsa.

The woman will be charged with holding up a Marsa gaming hall on Qormi Road, apart from an identical robbery in Marsaskala.

Police said the woman, whose face was concealed during the two robberies, held up the two shops at knifepoint. But it was at the Marsa outlet that bystanders in the gaming hall overpowered the robber as she demanded the day’s takings from the cashier.