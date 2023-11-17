Man charged with attempted murder over Paceville stabbing

A Turkish shipyard worker has been accused of the attempted murder of a man and holding a knife to the throat of another in Paceville.

30-year-old Adem Katircioglu from Turkey, was arraigned before magistrate Ian Farrugia, charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with arms proper, assault, causing a third party to fear violence, carrying a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, carrying a knife in public without a permit, breaching the peace and violating the conditions of a suspended sentence he had received in 2021.

Inspector Nico Zarb, prosecuting, told the court how officers responding to a report of a stabbing at around 5am on November 12, had found two knives concealed on the defendant’s person and more of the same in his backpack.

“CCTV footage clearly shows that the defendant wanted to kill the victim,” said the inspector, adding that another man subsequently approached the police to report that Katircioglu had held a knife to his neck on the same evening.

The motivation behind the attack is understood to have been the Serbian victim telling Katircioglu that the club he was trying to gain access to was closed at the time.

Sources said the defendant had approached his victim as he was walking away, pulling out a knife from the shopping bag he had been carriying, and stabbing the Serb in the leg.

The victim had then attempted to run up the nearby St. Rita’s steps in a bid to escape, but tripped and fell. At that point, Katircioglu is understood to have caught up with the Serb and stabbed him in the stomach, while attempting to stab him in the heart.

In court this morning, Katircioglu, a shipyard worker from Izmit in Turkey, residing in San Gwann, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Defence lawyer Leontine Calleja informed the court that bail was not being requested at this stage.

Protection orders in favour of the Serbian victim and the other man who was threatened were issued, at the prosecution’s request.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja assisted the defendant.

Inspector Nico Zarb prosecuted, assisted by lawyer Kaylie Bonett from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Jessica Formosa appeared as parte civile for the Serbian victim.