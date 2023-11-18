menu

Man arrested after argument involving sharp object in Fgura

Police arrived at the scene and found a 25-year-old man with injuries in his hand, presumably from a sharp object

matthew_farrugia
18 November 2023, 10:05am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 25-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after he was involved in an argument in Fgura on Friday afternoon.

The argument happened at around 4:00pm in Triq Pace u Grasso.

Police arrived at the scene and found the 25-year-old man with injuries in his hand, presumably from a sharp object. The alleged aggressor had already fled the scene upon police's arrival.

The victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested shortly after, as police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.