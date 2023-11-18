Man arrested after argument involving sharp object in Fgura

A 25-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after he was involved in an argument in Fgura on Friday afternoon.

The argument happened at around 4:00pm in Triq Pace u Grasso.

Police arrived at the scene and found the 25-year-old man with injuries in his hand, presumably from a sharp object. The alleged aggressor had already fled the scene upon police's arrival.

The victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested shortly after, as police investigations are still ongoing.