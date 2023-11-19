Corradino inmate hospitalised after harming himself

An inmate at Corradino prisons was hospitalised early on Sunday after harming himself.

The man, Keith Gravina, 42, was said to be in critical condition after the CCF warders found the man, in Division One, at 8am.

Gravina was imprisoned a few weeks ago after being convicted of assaulting a woman while she slept at home. He faces separate charges of assaulting another woman and drug possession.

The prisons agency the inmate was assisted by trained staff. Gravina had been seen by a psychologist two days ago and had shown no intention of harming himself.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.