Man fined for bringing cannabis supply for his Malta holiday

A traveller from Spain has been fined €700 after he admitted to having brought along a small amount of cannabis for his own use.

Jorge Garcia Lafuente, 46, appeared in court before magistrate Rachel Montebello after being arrested yesterday at the airport.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone explained that the man had been taken into custody upon his arrival on a flight from Spain, after he was found to be carrying packets of rolling tobacco which was mixed with cannabis, as well as cannabis brownies and chocolate truffles containing trace amounts of cannabis. Lafuente was also found to be carrying 0.5g of amphetamines.

As a result, Lafuente was charged with importing cannabis resin and amphetamine without the necessary permits.

Inspector Tabone told the court that the man had cooperated fully with the police, telling them himself that the brownies and the chocolate truffles contained cannabis. “If he hadn’t volunteered this information, we would have had to hold a magisterial inquiry.”

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila, defence counsel together with lawyer Adrian Sciberras, informed the court that the defendant wished to admit the charges.

The indications were that the drugs were intended for his personal use, said the inspector, informing the court that Lafuente had told the police that he had brought a week’s supply with him for his stay in Malta.

Asked to confirm his plea, Lafuente repeated that he was guilty, but pointed out to the court that there was only a very small amount of cannabis, which he had already mixed with the larger bag of tobacco.

In her submissions on punishment, the inspector did not insist on a custodial sentence in view of the man’s full cooperation with the police.

Psaila echoed the inspector’s submissions, adding that the amount of drugs was minimal. “He came here for a holiday, not to import drugs,” said the lawyer.

The court, after taking into consideration the man’s cooperation with the police and the minimal amount of drugs, as well as the AG’s direction that the case be decided by the Court of Magistrates, imposed a €700 fine and ordered the confiscation of the exhibits.