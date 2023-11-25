Motorcyclist, 20, grievously injured in Santa Venera crash on Saturday night
A collision occurred between a car and the motorcycle at Triq il-Ferrovija
A 20-year-old man was previously injured in a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Saturday night.
Police said that on Saturday at around 10.30pm, an accident took place at Triq il-Ferrovija.
From its preliminary investigations, it results that a collision occurred between a Sym Symphony motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old man from Birkirkara and a BMW 118D, driven by a 23-year-old man from Santa Venera.
The motorcyclist is being treated for grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.