Metsola tells Ukranian parliament that EU accession is a matter of time

Kyiv this morning did not reveal any sign of war, but a missile attack on Ukraine this afternoon coincided with EP President Roberta Metsola’s visit to the Ukranian parliament.

Metsola is now a seasoned European politician. Her visit to Ukraine catapults her to the international stage and strenghtens her credentials for her bid to win another term as President of the European parliament.

The chairman of the House, Ruslan Stefanchuk, saluted Metsola. Parliamentarians held out EU flags, stood up to take pictures of Metsola and showed open admiration.

In Kyiv, Metsola is their star in an atmosphere where an impending major offensive by Russia from the North and East is only a matter of days.

Metsola emphasised that accession was only a question of time and that after June 8, the European Parliament would take up the accession for Ukraine with a lot of vigour.

Metsola struck a chord with the MPs by hitting out at Russia and labelling it a dictatorship.

In parliament many Ukranian representatives could not hold back their emotions. As missiles rained down on Eastern Ukraine, Metsola zoned in on her local campaign in Malta and told the MPs to a resounding applause that when she visited in her home country everyone asked what Europe was doing for Ukraine.

She ended her speech with customary Slava Ukraini and a rain of applause, followed with the standard reply Heroiam Slava (Glory to the Heroes).