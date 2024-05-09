Kyiv university students in positive reception for Metsola

University students at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv had a positive reception to Roberta Metsola, in contrast to other student gatherings in other European universities who were less favourable to her as a result of her political statement during the Gaza crisis.

Ukranian students had no shame in expressing their passion for European integration. A full auditorium fired several questions about integrations, empowerment of women, corruption and others simply praised Metsola’s support for Ukraine.

Even though she had a gruelling day of meetings, Metsola spoke at length about her opinion about the European Union and admitted that the accession process for new countries was unnecessarily challenging.

Metsola also said that members states needed to be clear about their intentions about Ukraine. “They cannot come here to Kyiv and support Kyiv and then to refuse to do so when they speak in Brussels.”

She also referred to women in politics and pointed out that the bar for women was much higher than for men. She urged young women to go along with their instinct.

She recounted her task being a mother of four children and a politician.

She encouraged the students to apply for traineeships at the Parliament.