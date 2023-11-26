Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in parking lot collision

A man was left with serious injuries following a traffic collision at around 8:15an in Ħal-Qormi.

Police were alerted to the incident in the private parking lot of an establishment on Triq l-Iljun, where the victim, a 26-year-old driver of a Keeway Cityblade motorcycle was hit by Toyota Passo driven by a 79-year-old man from Msida.

Emergency medical assistance was provided to the motorcycle rider at the scene, and he was subsequently transported to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Medical professionals at the hospital certified that he had sustained serious injuries.